Videos

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

Here are all the stats you need to know as Delhi Capitals takes on Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, on Wednesday, April 20.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Pune 20 April, 2022 11:45 IST

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Pune 20 April, 2022 11:45 IST
pant-agarwal
DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for
lsg-rcb
LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for, Predicted XI
IPL 2022: KKR vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

 More Videos
IPL 2022: CSK vs GT Predicted XI, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: MI vs LSG head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
DC vs RCB, IPL 2022: Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
RR v GT
IPL 2022: RR vs GT head-to-head stats, players to watch out for, predicted XI
Shivam Dube dedicates monstrous knock vs RCB to dad
IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
Rashid Khan on SRH: Hard to move from team you've spent five years with
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App