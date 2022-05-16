Videos IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2022: Here are all the stats you need to know as Delhi Capitals takes on Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday. Team Sportstar NAVI MUMBAI 16 May, 2022 13:38 IST IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for Team Sportstar NAVI MUMBAI 16 May, 2022 13:38 IST IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2022 head-to-head: RR vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for CSK vs GT, IPL 2022: Predicted XI, players to watch out for IPL 2022 most wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga leads Purple Cap race Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. More Videos IPL 2022 most runs: Jos Buttler leads Orange Cap race KKR vs SRH head-to-head record, players to watch out for in crucial IPL 2022 match RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for in IPL 2022 clash CSK vs MI head-to-head record, players to watch out for in IPL 2022 clash IPL 2022: DC vs RR head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2022: GT vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head record, players to watch out for CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for