Videos

IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for

IPL 2022: Here are all the stats you need to know as Delhi Capitals takes on Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
NAVI MUMBAI 16 May, 2022 13:38 IST

IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
NAVI MUMBAI 16 May, 2022 13:38 IST
pant-agarwal
IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2022 head-to-head: RR vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for
CSK vs GT, IPL 2022: Predicted XI, players to watch out for
IPL 2022 most wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga leads Purple Cap race

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

 More Videos
IPL 2022 most runs: Jos Buttler leads Orange Cap race
KKR vs SRH head-to-head record, players to watch out for in crucial IPL 2022 match
RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for in IPL 2022 clash
CSK vs MI head-to-head record, players to watch out for in IPL 2022 clash
IPL 2022: DC vs RR head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: GT vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head record, players to watch out for
MS Dhoni (right) and Rishabh Pant
CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App