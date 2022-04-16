Videos DC vs RCB, IPL 2022: Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Indian Premier League 2022: Here are the head-to-head stats and players to watch out for ahead of the contest between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. Team Sportstar 16 April, 2022 07:30 IST DC vs RCB, IPL 2022: Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Team Sportstar 16 April, 2022 07:30 IST IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: RR vs GT head-to-head stats, players to watch out for, predicted XI Shivam Dube dedicates monstrous knock vs RCB to dad IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. More Videos Rashid Khan on SRH: Hard to move from team you've spent five years with IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022 Orange cap: Jos Buttler tops runs tally IPL 2022 Purple cap: Yuzvendra Chahal leads wicket tally IPL 2022: SRH vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022: RR vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for Fleming: Batting, bowling, fielding - CSK needs to be better at everything