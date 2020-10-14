Videos IPL match today: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - all you need to know IPL match today: Rajasthan Royals takes on an injury-hit Delhi Capitals side in Dubai. Here's everything you need to know about this rivalry in the IPL. Team Sportstar 14 October, 2020 16:18 IST Team Sportstar 14 October, 2020 16:18 IST Can Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals get the better of Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals?Here's everything you need to know about the clash in Dubai. Preview: IPL 2020 preview RR vs DC: Royals set for Capitals challenge Head-to-head: IPL 2020, DC vs RR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for Predicted XIs: DC vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Will Stokes open vs Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant unavailable Toss predictions: IPL 2020, DC vs RR Today Match Toss Live Updates: Will coin flip favour Smith or Shreyas Iyer in Dubai? Players injured:Rishabh Pant - advised rest for a weekAmit Mishra - ruled out for the seasonIshant Sharma - ruled out for the season IPL match today: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - all you need to know SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Jadeja, Curran help Super Kings beat Sunrisers by 20 runs Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match review IPL 2020: MI vs DC- Head-to-head record, statistics preview More Videos IPL 2020: SRH vs RR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for Rashid Khan's double wicket maiden recipe - simple line and length, knowing batsman's weakness IPL 2020: Strike-rate is overrated, says K.L. Rahul IPL match today: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - all you need to know WATCH: CSK botches up run chase, hands KKR win - match review IPL 2020: CSK 'let it slip' against KKR, says Fleming IPL match today: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Kings XI Punjab - all you need to know Watch: Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals - match review