IPL match today: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - all you need to know

IPL match today: Rajasthan Royals takes on an injury-hit Delhi Capitals side in Dubai. Here's everything you need to know about this rivalry in the IPL.

14 October, 2020 16:18 IST
14 October, 2020 16:18 IST

Can Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals get the better of Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals?

Here's everything you need to know about the clash in Dubai.

Preview: IPL 2020 preview RR vs DC: Royals set for Capitals challenge

Head-to-head: IPL 2020, DC vs RR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

Predicted XIs: DC vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Will Stokes open vs Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant unavailable

Toss predictions: IPL 2020, DC vs RR Today Match Toss Live Updates: Will coin flip favour Smith or Shreyas Iyer in Dubai?

Players injured:

Rishabh Pant - advised rest for a week

Amit Mishra - ruled out for the season

Ishant Sharma - ruled out for the season

