Videos

IPL 2022: DC v MI Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals takes on Mumbai Indians in the second match of IPL 2022, on March 27. Here are the head to head stats and players to watch out for from the fixture.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 March, 2022 08:10 IST

IPL 2022: DC v MI Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 March, 2022 08:10 IST
IPL 2022: CSK v KKR Head-to-head stats and players to watch out for
Best economy rate by a bowler in IPL: Top 5 list
Shikhar Dhawan
Most fours by a batsman in IPL: Top 5 list
Chris Gayle
Most sixes by a batsman in IPL: Top 5 list

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

 More Videos
Top 5 wicket-takers in IPL history
IPL 2022 Retention list: Surprise Omissions
From Rahul and Rashid moving on to MS Dhoni's potential last hurrah - IPL 2022 Retention takeaways
IPL 2022: Full list of retained players, rules leading to mega auction
IPL 2021: Indian youngsters steal the show, earn T20 World Cup experience
IPL 2021 - Top 5 wicket takers - From Harshal Patel & Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur - Purple Cap
IPL 2021 Most Runs: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2021 Most sixes: From KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis to Sanju Samson
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App