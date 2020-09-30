Videos Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Match Review Ricky Ponting and David Warner take questions about the DC vs SRH game on Tuesday. Abhishek Mukherjee Shayan Acharya 30 September, 2020 15:08 IST Abhishek Mukherjee Shayan Acharya 30 September, 2020 15:08 IST Ricky Ponting: No excuses, we were just outplayed IPL 2020, DC vs SRH match recap: From Rashid's show to Bairstow's fifty IPL 2020 Special: Down the Royal lane with Kamran Akmal Watch - IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Match Review More Videos IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head-to-head record, statistics, preview IPL 2020: RCB vs MI - Kohli & Co. win Super Over thriller - Match recap Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Head-to-head record, statistics WATCH IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR recap IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - match review Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - Head-to-head record statistics Match in a minute: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Match Review