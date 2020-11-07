Videos

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals - match review

Here's our review of IPL 2020 match number 23 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah.

Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Dipak Ragav
07 November, 2020 21:46 IST
Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Dipak Ragav
07 November, 2020 21:46 IST
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 - here's what you've missed
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals - match review
IPL doubleheader review: Rajasthan trumps Hyderabad, Mumbai dominates Delhi
IPL doubleheader review: Kolkata beats Punjab, Bengaluru pips Chennai
 More Videos
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer
MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Playoffs, Qualifier 1 highlights: Bumrah four-for powers Mumbai to final
Smriti Mandhana vs Mithali Raj
Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Ecclestone, Gayakwad star in nine-wicket win for Mandhana and Co.
Mithali Raj vs Harmanpreet Kaur
Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Sune Luus, Sushma Verma shine in Mithali Raj and Co's five-wicket win
SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 highlights: Hyderabad beats Mumbai, makes playoffs
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer
DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Delhi, Bangalore make Playoffs; Iyer and Co. to meet MI in Qualifier 1
Watch KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 highlights: Morgan, Cummins take Kolkata to fourth
MS Dhoni vs KL Rahul
Watch CSK vs KXIP highlights: Gaikwad fifty, Ngidi three-wicket haul pushes Punjab out of IPL 2020
IPL 2020 match today: KKR vs RR - form guide, rivalry, head-to-head record