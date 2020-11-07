Videos IPL doubleheader review: Rajasthan trumps Hyderabad, Mumbai dominates Delhi Here's our review of match no.26 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals and match no.27 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Santadeep Dey Dominic Richard 07 November, 2020 21:24 IST Santadeep Dey Dominic Richard 07 November, 2020 21:24 IST Women's T20 Challenge 2020 - here's what you've missed IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals - match review IPL doubleheader review: Rajasthan trumps Hyderabad, Mumbai dominates Delhi IPL doubleheader review: Kolkata beats Punjab, Bengaluru pips Chennai More Videos MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Playoffs, Qualifier 1 highlights: Bumrah four-for powers Mumbai to final Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Ecclestone, Gayakwad star in nine-wicket win for Mandhana and Co. Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Sune Luus, Sushma Verma shine in Mithali Raj and Co's five-wicket win SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 highlights: Hyderabad beats Mumbai, makes playoffs DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Delhi, Bangalore make Playoffs; Iyer and Co. to meet MI in Qualifier 1 Watch KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 highlights: Morgan, Cummins take Kolkata to fourth Watch CSK vs KXIP highlights: Gaikwad fifty, Ngidi three-wicket haul pushes Punjab out of IPL 2020 IPL 2020 match today: KKR vs RR - form guide, rivalry, head-to-head record