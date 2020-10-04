Videos Watch: Doubleheader - RR vs RCB, DC vs KKR match review We review action from Saturday's IPL fixtures featuring Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Amol Karhadkar Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 04 October, 2020 15:24 IST Amol Karhadkar Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 04 October, 2020 15:24 IST Watch: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - All you need to know DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 highlights: From Iyer's power-hitting to Nortje's economical show IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head record, statistics Stephen Fleming left unimpressed by Kedar Jadhav criticism More Videos Watch: Why Dhoni as a finisher does not work - CSK vs SRH match review Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Head-to-head record, statistics Watch: IPL review - Pollard, Pandya brothers shine, MSD's chance for redemption? IPL Match today: Game 14, CSK vs SRH: Head-to-head record Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - Head-to-head record, statistics Dinesh Karthik: Youngsters are doing well, but we shouldn't get carried away Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals - Match Review Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head record, statistics