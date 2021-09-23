Videos

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will face Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
ABU DHABI 23 September, 2021 06:15 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
ABU DHABI 23 September, 2021 06:15 IST
IPL 2021 recap: DC beats SRH by 8 wickets, Natarajan in isolation after positive COVID-19 test
T. Natarajan
Sportstar Explains: How did SRH v DC get green signal despite Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19?
IPL 2021: 'Tyagi's last over the number one spell I have ever seen' - Riyan Parag
DC vs SRH
DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

 More Videos
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson
PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
CSK vs MI Head to Head IPL Phase 2 2021: Most runs, most wickets, predicted playing XIs
IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer raring to go after long injury layoff
Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble
KKR vs RCB
IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Match 30: Head-to-head record, stats and players to watch out for
Fleming: We just could not shut down Pollard
Pollard: Match-winning knock against teams like CSK stuff people will speak about
David Warner and Trevor Bayliss
IPL 2021: Important that we don't lose confidence or patience, says Bayliss