Videos

IPL 2021 Match 16: RCB vs RR - Head-to-head record, top run-getters and highest wicket-takers

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 16 of the 2021 Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 April, 2021 08:05 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 April, 2021 08:05 IST
IPL 2021 Match 16: RCB vs RR - Head-to-head record, top run-getters and highest wicket-takers
AB de Villiers
IPL 2021 Match 10: RCB vs KKR - Head-to-head record, player stats
IPL 2021 RR vs DC - Head-to-head record, player stats
IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR - Head-to-head record, player stats
 More Videos
IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS - Head-to-head record, player stats
Watch: Kim Ng ready to bear the torch as baseball's 1st female GM
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to clinch record fifth title
Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals - fans weigh on the IPL 2020 final
MI vs DC Head to Head Records, IPL 2020 Final: IPL Playoffs record, players to watch out for
IPL 2020 - AB De Villiers helps RCB thrash KKR - match review
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 - here's what you've missed
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals - match review