Videos IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR - Head-to-head record, player stats Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match three of the 2021 Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Team Sportstar 11 April, 2021 07:19 IST Team Sportstar 11 April, 2021 07:19 IST IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR - Head-to-head record, player stats IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS - Head-to-head record, player stats Watch: Kim Ng ready to bear the torch as baseball's 1st female GM IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to clinch record fifth title More Videos Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals - fans weigh on the IPL 2020 final MI vs DC Head to Head Records, IPL 2020 Final: IPL Playoffs record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 - AB De Villiers helps RCB thrash KKR - match review Women's T20 Challenge 2020 - here's what you've missed IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals - match review IPL doubleheader review: Rajasthan trumps Hyderabad, Mumbai dominates Delhi IPL doubleheader review: Kolkata beats Punjab, Bengaluru pips Chennai MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Playoffs, Qualifier 1 highlights: Bumrah four-for powers Mumbai to final