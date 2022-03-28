Videos IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans, predicted XI, players to watch out for IPL 2022: Here are the predicted XIs and players to watch out for as the two new entrants - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans - face off in match number 4 of the Indian Premier League. Team Sportstar 28 March, 2022 09:23 IST IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans, predicted XI, players to watch out for Team Sportstar 28 March, 2022 09:23 IST IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans, predicted XI, players to watch out for IPL 2022: RCB v Punjab Kings Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: DC v MI Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: CSK v KKR Head-to-head stats and players to watch out for Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. More Videos Best economy rate by a bowler in IPL: Top 5 list Most fours by a batsman in IPL: Top 5 list Most sixes by a batsman in IPL: Top 5 list Top 5 wicket-takers in IPL history IPL 2022 Retention list: Surprise Omissions From Rahul and Rashid moving on to MS Dhoni's potential last hurrah - IPL 2022 Retention takeaways IPL 2022: Full list of retained players, rules leading to mega auction IPL 2021: Indian youngsters steal the show, earn T20 World Cup experience