Videos IPL doubleheader review: Kolkata beats Punjab, Bengaluru pips Chennai Here's our review of match no.24 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab and match no.25 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Amol Karhadkar Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 07 November, 2020 15:33 IST Amol Karhadkar Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 07 November, 2020 15:33 IST MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Playoffs, Qualifier 1 highlights: Bumrah four-for powers Mumbai to final Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Ecclestone, Gayakwad star in nine-wicket win for Mandhana and Co. Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Sune Luus, Sushma Verma shine in Mithali Raj and Co's five-wicket win SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 highlights: Hyderabad beats Mumbai, makes playoffs More Videos DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Delhi, Bangalore make Playoffs; Iyer and Co. to meet MI in Qualifier 1 Watch KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 highlights: Morgan, Cummins take Kolkata to fourth Watch CSK vs KXIP highlights: Gaikwad fifty, Ngidi three-wicket haul pushes Punjab out of IPL 2020 IPL 2020 match today: KKR vs RR - form guide, rivalry, head-to-head record IPL 2020 match today, CSK vs KXIP: form guide, head-to-head rivalry RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: Sandeep, Holder lift Sunriers Hyderabad to fourth IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020: DC vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for