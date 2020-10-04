Videos

KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis shine in emphatic 10-wicket win

CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2020 review: Openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten to hand Chennai Super Kings an emphatic win against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dubai 04 October, 2020 23:44 IST
KXIP vs CSK
IPL match today: Game 19 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
MI vs SRH
MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: From de Kock's fine knock to Boult's terrific spell
Watch: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - All you need to know
 More Videos
Watch: Doubleheader - RR vs RCB, DC vs KKR match review
Watch: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - All you need to know
DC vs KKR
DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 highlights: From Iyer's power-hitting to Nortje's economical show
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head record, statistics
Stephen Fleming left unimpressed by Kedar Jadhav criticism
Watch: Why Dhoni as a finisher does not work - CSK vs SRH match review
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Head-to-head record, statistics
Watch: IPL review - Pollard, Pandya brothers shine, MSD's chance for redemption?
