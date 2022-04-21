Videos MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 stats: head-to-head record, players to watch out for Here are all the stats you need to know as Mumbai Indians takes on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Thursday, April 21. Team Sportstar NAVI MUMBAI 21 April, 2022 09:59 IST MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 stats: head-to-head record, players to watch out for Team Sportstar NAVI MUMBAI 21 April, 2022 09:59 IST Mike Hesson lauds RCB openers du Plessis and Rawat DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for, Predicted XI IPL 2022: KKR vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. More Videos IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: CSK vs GT Predicted XI, players to watch out for IPL 2022: MI vs LSG head-to-head stats, players to watch out for DC vs RCB, IPL 2022: Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: RR vs GT head-to-head stats, players to watch out for, predicted XI Shivam Dube dedicates monstrous knock vs RCB to dad IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for