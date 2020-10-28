Videos MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Suryakumar, Bumrah help Mumbai put Bangalore to sword RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 review: Suryakumar Yadav blazed away to 79 off 43 deliveries to hand Mumbai Indians a five-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 28 October, 2020 23:39 IST Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 28 October, 2020 23:39 IST MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Suryakumar, Bumrah help Mumbai put Bangalore to sword IPL 2020: MI vs RCB- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Saha, Warner, Rashid keep Sunrisers' Playoffs hopes alive KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 highlights: Mandeep, Gayle fifties help Punjab beat Kolkata More Videos IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: Jordan, Arshdeep help Punjab beat Hyderabad KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Varun's five-for, Rana-Narine partnership help Kolkata beat Delhi IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020, KKR vs DC: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for Stephen Fleming: CSK lost the game in the powerplay itself IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Players to watch out for, head-to-head record