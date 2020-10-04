Videos MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: From de Kock's fine knock to Boult's terrific spell SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 review: Mumbai Indians, with an emphatic 34-run victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, has now moved to the top of the IPL table. Team Sportstar Sharjah 04 October, 2020 19:49 IST Team Sportstar Sharjah 04 October, 2020 19:49 IST Watch: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - All you need to know Watch: Doubleheader - RR vs RCB, DC vs KKR match review Watch: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - All you need to know DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 highlights: From Iyer's power-hitting to Nortje's economical show More Videos IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head record, statistics Stephen Fleming left unimpressed by Kedar Jadhav criticism Watch: Why Dhoni as a finisher does not work - CSK vs SRH match review Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Head-to-head record, statistics Watch: IPL review - Pollard, Pandya brothers shine, MSD's chance for redemption? IPL Match today: Game 14, CSK vs SRH: Head-to-head record Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - Head-to-head record, statistics Dinesh Karthik: Youngsters are doing well, but we shouldn't get carried away