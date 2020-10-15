Videos IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP- form guide, rivalry, star players IPL 2020 Live Updates: RCB vs KXIP, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will face off in the 31st game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Thursday. Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 12:17 IST Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 12:17 IST Here's everything you need to know about today's IPL encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. Preview: RCB vs KXIP preview: K. L. Rahul & Co. desperate for a win Head-to-head details: IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for Predicted XI and toss statistics coming soonThe squadsRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande and Adam Zampa.Kings XI Punjab: K. L. Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, M. Ashwin, J. Suchith, K. Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen and Prabhsimran Singh.Match DetailsGame No. 31: Royal Challengers v Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals.Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.Date: October 15, Thursday.Time: 7:30 p.m. IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP- form guide, rivalry, star players IPL match today: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - all you need to know SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Jadeja, Curran help Super Kings beat Sunrisers by 20 runs Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match review More Videos IPL 2020: MI vs DC- Head-to-head record, statistics preview IPL 2020: SRH vs RR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for Rashid Khan's double wicket maiden recipe - simple line and length, knowing batsman's weakness IPL 2020: Strike-rate is overrated, says K.L. Rahul IPL match today: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - all you need to know WATCH: CSK botches up run chase, hands KKR win - match review IPL 2020: CSK 'let it slip' against KKR, says Fleming IPL match today: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Kings XI Punjab - all you need to know