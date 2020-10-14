Videos SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Jadeja, Curran help Super Kings beat Sunrisers by 20 runs CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 review: Buoyed by solid all-round performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, Dhoni and Co. beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Team Sportstar Dubai 14 October, 2020 01:00 IST Team Sportstar Dubai 14 October, 2020 01:00 IST SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Jadeja, Curran help Super Kings beat Sunrisers by 20 runs Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match review IPL 2020: MI vs DC- Head-to-head record, statistics preview IPL 2020: SRH vs RR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for More Videos Rashid Khan's double wicket maiden recipe - simple line and length, knowing batsman's weakness IPL 2020: Strike-rate is overrated, says K.L. Rahul IPL match today: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - all you need to know WATCH: CSK botches up run chase, hands KKR win - match review IPL 2020: CSK 'let it slip' against KKR, says Fleming IPL match today: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Kings XI Punjab - all you need to know Watch: Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals - match review KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Rahul Tripathi's knock steals show