Videos

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Jadeja, Curran help Super Kings beat Sunrisers by 20 runs

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 review: Buoyed by solid all-round performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, Dhoni and Co. beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dubai 14 October, 2020 01:00 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dubai 14 October, 2020 01:00 IST
SRH vs CSK
SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Jadeja, Curran help Super Kings beat Sunrisers by 20 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match review
IPL 2020: MI vs DC- Head-to-head record, statistics preview
IPL 2020: SRH vs RR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
 More Videos
Rashid Khan's double wicket maiden recipe - simple line and length, knowing batsman's weakness
IPL 2020: Strike-rate is overrated, says K.L. Rahul
IPL match today: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - all you need to know
WATCH: CSK botches up run chase, hands KKR win - match review
IPL 2020: CSK 'let it slip' against KKR, says Fleming
IPL match today: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Kings XI Punjab - all you need to know
Watch: Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals - match review
KKR vs CSK
KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Rahul Tripathi's knock steals show
 Related