WATCH: Abhishek Sharma speaks about making way for Harry Brook as an opener after injury

It was Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach and West Indian great Brian Lara who planned to promote destructive English batter Harry Brook as an opener against Kolkata Knight Riders and his team benefitted from it on Friday.

Harry Brook’s hundred, the first of the season, propelled SRH to record this edition’s highest aggregate 228 for four and beat KKR by 23 runs in its Indian Premier League engagement at the Eden Gardens.

SRH all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, who played against Brook during his under-19 days and added 72 runs with the Englishman at the Eden, said his team always supported Brook.

“Harry could not perform in two-three matches, so it was in Brian (Lara)’s mind that we will bring him up and I will go in the middle so that I can take on the spinners,” said Abhishek, who made a comeback after recovering from an injury.

“We all knew that Brook was going to do something like this soon. It was just a matter of time. His Test batting is like T20. He just reacts to the ball and plays his natural game. He can take on any pace attack. That was a very good decision by the coach and the management.”