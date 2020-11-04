Videos Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Sune Luus, Sushma Verma shine in Mithali Raj and Co's five-wicket win Women's IPL review: A fifty-run stand between Sune Luus and Sushma Verma coupled with Ekta Bisht's three-wicket haul helped Velocity beat the Supernovas by five wickets. Team Sportstar Sharjah 04 November, 2020 23:31 IST Team Sportstar Sharjah 04 November, 2020 23:31 IST Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Sune Luus, Sushma Verma shine in Mithali Raj and Co's five-wicket win SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 highlights: Hyderabad beats Mumbai, makes playoffs DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Delhi, Bangalore make Playoffs; Iyer and Co. to meet MI in Qualifier 1 Watch KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 highlights: Morgan, Cummins take Kolkata to fourth More Videos Watch CSK vs KXIP highlights: Gaikwad fifty, Ngidi three-wicket haul pushes Punjab out of IPL 2020 IPL 2020 match today: KKR vs RR - form guide, rivalry, head-to-head record IPL 2020 match today, CSK vs KXIP: form guide, head-to-head rivalry RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: Sandeep, Holder lift Sunriers Hyderabad to fourth IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020: DC vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR - form guide, rivalry, preview CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 highlights: Ruturaj Gaikwad helps Chennai beat KKR, MI qualifies for playoffs