Videos

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 - here's what you've missed

Here's a review of the first two games of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020. The tie featuring Supernovas and Trailblazers will decide who advances to the final of the exhibition tournament.

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
07 November, 2020 22:40 IST
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
07 November, 2020 22:40 IST
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 - here's what you've missed
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals - match review
IPL doubleheader review: Rajasthan trumps Hyderabad, Mumbai dominates Delhi
IPL doubleheader review: Kolkata beats Punjab, Bengaluru pips Chennai
 More Videos
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer
MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Playoffs, Qualifier 1 highlights: Bumrah four-for powers Mumbai to final
Smriti Mandhana vs Mithali Raj
Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Ecclestone, Gayakwad star in nine-wicket win for Mandhana and Co.
Mithali Raj vs Harmanpreet Kaur
Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Sune Luus, Sushma Verma shine in Mithali Raj and Co's five-wicket win
SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 highlights: Hyderabad beats Mumbai, makes playoffs
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer
DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Delhi, Bangalore make Playoffs; Iyer and Co. to meet MI in Qualifier 1
Watch KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 highlights: Morgan, Cummins take Kolkata to fourth
MS Dhoni vs KL Rahul
Watch CSK vs KXIP highlights: Gaikwad fifty, Ngidi three-wicket haul pushes Punjab out of IPL 2020
IPL 2020 match today: KKR vs RR - form guide, rivalry, head-to-head record