IPL 2021: Mumbai's Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav find form ahead of T20 World Cup

Mumbai Indians duo Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav struck form ahead of the T20 World Cup with blazing fifites in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Friday.

Taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial game, the pair, who were underfire during the course of the tournament, struck half centuries to take Mumbai to 235.

Kishan, who struck his fastest IPL fifty off 16 balls, hit 11 fours and four sixes to score 84 off 32 balls to provide Mumbai with a rapid start.

After a string of low scores in the middle order in the UAE, Kishan was dropped from the side for two matches before returning to the side as an opener. Earlier in the week, the southpaw scored an unbeaten fifty off 25 balls in the win over Rajasthan Royals.

Suryakumar, who had scored just 62 runs in six innings in the UAE leg, recorded his highest IPL score -- 82 off 40 balls. His innings was studded with 13 fours and three sixes.

Their form would come as a big boost for the Indian management ahead of the World Cup, which begins later this month in the middle east.