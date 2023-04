KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 Toss Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans toss at 3 PM

KKR vs GT: Here is the toss and playing XI update for the IPL game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

Nitish Rana, plays a shot, during an IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. GT TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023 ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, decided to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)

vs CSK: Won the toss, decided to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai) ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)

vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi) ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, chose to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs KKR: Won the toss, chose to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali) ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, asked to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs RR: Lost the toss, asked to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)

vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow) ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad) KKR TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023 ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Mohali)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Mohali) ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 81 runs (Kolkata)

vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 81 runs (Kolkata) ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 23 runs (Hyderabad)

vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 23 runs (Hyderabad) ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Mumbai)

vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Mumbai) ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by four wickets (Delhi)

vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by four wickets (Delhi) ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 49 runs (Chennai)

vs CSK: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 49 runs (Chennai) ⦿ vs RCB: lost the toss, forced to bat - - Won by 21 runs (Kolkata) Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy Gujarat Titans Predicted XI Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.