PREVIEW

Lucknow Super Giants has smartly decided to don its sister franchise Mohun Bagan’s colours in order to win its share of Eden Gardens’ loyalty in the crucial Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Saturday.

LSG, on 15 points, needs a win to confirm its place in the playoffs and give itself a chance to finish second.

Other than seeking home comfort in an away match, the Krunal Pandya-led side will bank on the experience of Gautam Gambhir, who captained KKR to two titles, to outthink the host.