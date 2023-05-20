Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants happening at the Eden Gardens today.
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh (vc), Kyle Mayers
All-rounders: Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis (c), Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine
Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur
Team Composition: KKR 5:6 LSG Credits Left: 11.5
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI
KKR Predicted XI (batting first): Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy,
KKR predicted XI (bowling first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma/Anukul Roy
KKR Impact Player options: Suyash Sharma, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI
LSG Predicted XI (batting first): Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh
LSG predicted XI (bowling first): Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan.
LSG Impact Player options: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd
Lucknow Super Giants has smartly decided to don its sister franchise Mohun Bagan’s colours in order to win its share of Eden Gardens’ loyalty in the crucial Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Saturday.
LSG, on 15 points, needs a win to confirm its place in the playoffs and give itself a chance to finish second.
Other than seeking home comfort in an away match, the Krunal Pandya-led side will bank on the experience of Gautam Gambhir, who captained KKR to two titles, to outthink the host.READ MORE