IPL 2022: Support from team management has worked wonders for Kuldeep, says Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals has won three games in the Indian Premier League so far. All the wins have been registered at the Brabourne Stadium, and in each of them, the player of the match has been Kuldeep Yadav.

It came as a surprise, though, when Kuldeep, the left-arm wrist spinner, won the player of the match award the third time, after the Capitals handed capital punishment on Punjab Kings on Wednesday night. It was not surprising that he expressed his desire to share the award with Axar Patel, his fellow tweaker.

Axar, who was the pick of the Capitals bowler versus Kings with a spell of 2 for 10, had high praise for Kuldeep. Axar stated that being given the confidence by the team management ahead of the season has worked wonders for Kuldeep.

WATCH - Axar Patel on his partnership with Kuldeep

“When he came (into DC), he needed confidence, particularly when you have not done well. It was important for me, Rishabh and the coaches like Ricky (Ponting) to give him confidence. We did that in the practice matches too,” Axar said.

“He was assured that he would get to play all the games, and that he should not worry about his place in the side. He did not worry about his place in the side. So he could focus on bowling. His form has made it easy for me too.”

Despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp, the Capitals put in a clinical performance to roll over Kings. Axar credited coach Ponting’s pep-talk for a spirited performance. “Ricky told us that we have two options. Either you play thinking about the positive cases or decide that these things are not in our control. Because anyway we have to play the games. He told us to focus on the preparation because there is no point in brooding over something uncontrollable. So we were only focusing on the game,” he said.