Mahendra Singh Dhoni not retiring soon, keen on farewell at Chepauk

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday dropped his biggest hint that he is set to continue to play in the Indian Premier League next year as well during a function to celebrate 75 years of India Cements Ltd.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 last year. When asked by a fan about why he chose that date and did so without much fuss off the field, Dhoni said, “It can’t be a better day than that. August 15."

"When it comes to the farewell, you can come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So you will get the opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and can meet all the fans,” he added.

Other CSK players Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir along with Mr N. Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director India Cements spoke about the company’s 75-year journey at the virtual function and interacted with dealers of the company.

Ahead of the start of the IPL in 2008, India Cements bought the Chennai franchise that became Chennai Super Kings.

Srinivasan said, “Ever since the advent of Chennai Super Kings, India Cements has gone to another level. It is more likely to say India Cements is now known because of CSK as it is for being 75 years old. India Cements is a strong brand but CSK out beat it in no time. For that, we have to thank only one person, captain MS Dhoni.”