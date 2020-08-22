Home My IPL Shadab Jakati: Dismissing Tendulkar in 2010 final the best moment Former Chennai Super Kings spinner Jakati recalls his favourite IPL moment when he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in an action-packed final in 2010. Shadab Jakati 22 August, 2020 09:53 IST Shadab Jakati attends a training session during the 2011 IPL at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. - K. Pichumani Shadab Jakati 22 August, 2020 09:53 IST My favourite memory would be dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the final in 2010. Chasing 169, Mumbai Indians was at 99-3 in 14 overs, with Sachin batting on 48. That’s when Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni introduced me to the attack and in the second ball, Tendulkar was gone! That not only changed the entire scenario but also helped CSK win the title.READ: Varun Aaron: My first IPL wicket It has been an amazing experience to play under MS - who knows how to use his bowlers at the right time and get the best out of them. It was because of him that I got the maximum opportunity.When I got picked by the Chennai outfit for the IPL, it was a dream come true. Hailing from Goa, which is considered a football-crazy state, it wasn’t easy to break into the big league like the IPL, even though we played fair amount of domestic cricket. I am grateful to the IPL for helping us showcase our talents. So, as I look back, it gives me immense satisfaction that Swapnil (Asnodkar) and I could feature in the tournament and also prove our class.I have spent almost nine seasons with CSK and it has been a fantastic journey. In my debut match in 2009, I scalped four wickets against Delhi Daredevils in South Africa and was adjudged the Man of the Match. READ: IPL 2020: M.S. Dhoni smashed sixes in all directions at training sessions It was a really special moment as I dismissed the top guns like David Warner, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dinesh Karthik.In that tournament, we were struggling in the middle stage, and that’s when my opportunity came and I lapped it up. The conditions of South Africa helped me deliver and my first game turned out to be a such a big affair. I cherish those moments! (As told to Shayan Acharya & Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya on Sportstar Extras IPL special series)WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9zb1sibqxY&t=348s Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos