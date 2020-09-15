Palani Amarnath: My IPL wicket of Yuvraj Singh

My favourite IPL moment has to be the wicket of Yuvraj Singh in 2008. He is a legend, and to get him out during a crucial game in Chennai was unforgettable.

In the same match against Kings XI Punjab, I had taken the catch of Shaun Marsh off the bowling of Bala (Lakshmipathy Balaji). That one was memorable too because Marsh was taking the game away from us.

Bala bowled a short delivery, and I had to run a lot before completing the catch at fine leg. He even claimed a hattrick that match.

A few games earlier in the tournament, the fixture versus Royal Challengers Bangalore is also close to my heart. Ross Taylor was in form, and we were close to losing that game. But I got his wicket, and the scenario completely changed.

I started my professional cricketing career at 22. My first Ranji Trophy season with Tamil Nadu was only in 2007-08. From there, to play in the first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL), it was a wonderful experience. It was also an unexpected one.

When I joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp ahead of the tournament, I was very nervous. To see the likes of Jacob Oram, Stephen Fleming, Makhaya Ntini, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina from close quarters, it was overwhelming.

But all the international players were very supportive. We used to speak and crack jokes in Tamil with (Muttiah) Muralitharan. (Michael) Hussey was the best of the lot. He used to motivate everyone and help us with valuable inputs during pressure situations.

CSK was always a friendly team, and from the seniors to the junior players, people treat us like family.

As told to Dominic Richard