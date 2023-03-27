IPL

Nitish Rana to captain Kolkata Knight Riders in Shreyas Iyer’s absence 

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders appointed Nitish Rana as captain in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a back injury.

Team Sportstar
27 March, 2023 17:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: KKR batsman Nitish Rana in action.

FILE PHOTO: KKR batsman Nitish Rana in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Kolkata Knight Riders appointed Nitish Rana as captain in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a back injury.

“While we are hopeful that Shreyas will recover and participate at some stage in the IPL 2023 edition, we feel fortunate that Nitish, with the captaincy experience having led his state side in white ball cricket and the IPL experience he has had with KKR since 2018, will do a great job,” confirmed the side in an official statement.

“We are also confident that under Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit and the support staff, he will get all the support needed off the field, and the highly experienced leaders in the squad will provide all support that Nitish may need on the field. We wish him the best in his new role and Shreyas a full and speedy recovery.”

