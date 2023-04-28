Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog on the IPL game between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants happening at the PSA Stadium in Mohali.
Batting first: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Bowling first: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Impact Player options: K Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni
PBKS Predicted XI (batting first): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS Predicted XI (bowling first): Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar
PBKS Impact Player options: Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kagiso Rabada.
When will IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played on April 28, Friday.
Where will the IPL 2023 match Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
What time will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants start?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. Toss will take place at 7 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match?
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match?
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Punjab Kings will look to get the better of Lucknow Super Giants for the second time this year when the two sides meet in a clash of the mid-table teams here at the I.S. Bindra Stadium on Friday.
Both teams are on eight points, with Lucknow in fourth place - ahead on net run rate - while Punjab is sixth.
In the earlier meeting between the two sides, in Lucknow, PBKS prevailed in the last over, chasing 160.READ MORE