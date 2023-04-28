IPL

PBKS vs LSG LIVE streaming info, IPL 2023: When and where to watch Punjab vs Lucknow match today?

Team Sportstar
Chennai 28 April, 2023 10:31 IST
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in action.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in action. | Photo Credit: AP

PBKS vs LSG: Get the live streaming and telecast information of the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 38 of the Indian Premier League at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

STREAMING DETAILS:

When will IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played on April 28, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants start?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. Toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

