Kings XI Punjab changes its name to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL auction

Kings XI Punjab has formally changed its name to Punjab Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League auction.

In a statement on Wednesday, the franchise said: "We are much more than a team, but a family which has come together and built a connect with our fans through our relentless hard work. The new brand logo and name are an extension to our undying spirit of fighting against all odds and celebrating the true spirit of Punjab."

Sportstar had earlier reported about such a possibility. Speaking on the new brand identity, the franchise CEO Satish Menon said: “Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself. The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our one-ness as we stand in unit like a family. The new logo honors the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams.”