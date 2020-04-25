Quiz Quiz: Cricket World Cup, 1999 The ICC World Cup in 1999 was the seventh edition of the cricket World Cup. How much do you know about it? Test yourself in our quiz. Team Sportstar 25 April, 2020 15:30 IST The Australian team with the World Cup trophy at the Lord's balcony. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar 25 April, 2020 15:30 IST 1.In the group-stage match against Australia at the 1999 World Cup, which West Indian became the first player to carry his bat during an innings in World Cup history? Ridley Jacobs Sherwin Campbell Stuart Williams 2.Rahul Dravid was the top-scorer and hit two centuries at the 1999 World Cup. How many times was he named Man of the Match? Two One Zero 3.How many countries hosted the 1999 World Cup? Three England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the Netherlands. Five England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the Netherlands. Two England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the Netherlands. 4.Which was the only venue outside England to host more than one match at the 1999 World Cup? VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, Netherlands Edinburgh hosted two. The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland Edinburgh hosted two. Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales Edinburgh hosted two. 5.After their semifinal match ended in a tie, Australia progressed at the expense of South Africa because of... Points carried forward to Super Sixes stage A better head-to-head record in the earlier stages A higher net run rate 6.Saqlain Mushtaq took the second ever World Cup hat-trick against Zimbabwe in the Super Sixes stage of the 1990 tournament. Which other Pakistani player was involved in the first two of the three wickets? Saeed Anwar Moin Khan stumped Henry Olonga and Adam Huckle. Moin Khan Moin Khan stumped Henry Olonga and Adam Huckle. Azhar Mahmood Moin Khan stumped Henry Olonga and Adam Huckle. 7.How many pairs of relatives played the 1999 World Cup? Three Brothers Steve and Mark Waugh for Australia, Tony and Martin Suji for Kenya, and Andy and Grant Flower for Zimbabwe; cousins Andy and Guy Whittall for Zimbabwe. Four Brothers Steve and Mark Waugh for Australia, Tony and Martin Suji for Kenya, and Andy and Grant Flower for Zimbabwe; cousins Andy and Guy Whittall for Zimbabwe. Five Brothers Steve and Mark Waugh for Australia, Tony and Martin Suji for Kenya, and Andy and Grant Flower for Zimbabwe; cousins Andy and Guy Whittall for Zimbabwe. 8.Who was tied with Shane Warne for most wickets at the 1999 World Cup? Geoff Allott of New Zealand Saqlain Mushtaq of Pakistan Lance Klusener of South Africa