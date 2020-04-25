Quiz

Quiz: Cricket World Cup, 1999

The ICC World Cup in 1999 was the seventh edition of the cricket World Cup. How much do you know about it? Test yourself in our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 April, 2020 15:30 IST

The Australian team with the World Cup trophy at the Lord's balcony. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

1.In the group-stage match against Australia at the 1999 World Cup, which West Indian became the first player to carry his bat during an innings in World Cup history?
2.Rahul Dravid was the top-scorer and hit two centuries at the 1999 World Cup. How many times was he named Man of the Match?
3.How many countries hosted the 1999 World Cup?
4.Which was the only venue outside England to host more than one match at the 1999 World Cup?
5.After their semifinal match ended in a tie, Australia progressed at the expense of South Africa because of...
6.Saqlain Mushtaq took the second ever World Cup hat-trick against Zimbabwe in the Super Sixes stage of the 1990 tournament. Which other Pakistani player was involved in the first two of the three wickets?
7.How many pairs of relatives played the 1999 World Cup?
8.Who was tied with Shane Warne for most wickets at the 1999 World Cup?