Indian Premier League 2023 Quiz - Set 3
Warm up for the T20 extravaganza with our IPL 2023 special quiz - 3rd set.
24 March, 2023 14:49 IST
1. Which player became the first to cross 700 fours in the IPL during the 2022 season?
2. Which player bowled the quickest delivery in IPL 2022?
3. Who is the youngest uncapped Indian bowler to take five-wicket haul in IPL?
4. Which player scored the most fifties in IPL 2022?
5. Which Indian uncapped batter had the highest batting strike rate in 2022
