Quiz IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 1 IPL 2021 contest: Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? Test your knowledge of the T20 extravaganza with our quiz. Don't forget to share your score on social media. Team Sportstar Kolkata 16 March, 2021 15:56 IST FILE PHOTO: A general view of the IPL 2021 auction room. - BCCI/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Kolkata 16 March, 2021 15:56 IST 1.Which season(s) had the most number of hat-tricks? 2014 Both 2008 and 2017 editions had three hat-tricks each. [2008: Lakshmipathy Balaji, Amit Mishra, Makhaya Ntini; 2017: Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat] 2008 and 2017 Both 2008 and 2017 editions had three hat-tricks each. [2008: Lakshmipathy Balaji, Amit Mishra, Makhaya Ntini; 2017: Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat] 2009 and 2013 Both 2008 and 2017 editions had three hat-tricks each. [2008: Lakshmipathy Balaji, Amit Mishra, Makhaya Ntini; 2017: Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat] 2.Which Australian has the best bowling figures in the IPL? Andrew Tye Zampa took six wickets for 19 while playing for Rising Pune Supergiants against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. Adam Zampa Zampa took six wickets for 19 while playing for Rising Pune Supergiants against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. James Faulkner Zampa took six wickets for 19 while playing for Rising Pune Supergiants against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. 3.Which player holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL? K. L. Rahul KL Rahul scored a 14-ball fifty for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018. Nicholas Pooran KL Rahul scored a 14-ball fifty for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018. Yuvraj Singh KL Rahul scored a 14-ball fifty for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018. 4.Who was the captain of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2012? Rohit Sharma Harbhajan took over from Sachin Tendulkar, who quit captaincy before the start of the season. Sachin Tendulkar Harbhajan took over from Sachin Tendulkar, who quit captaincy before the start of the season. Harbhajan Singh Harbhajan took over from Sachin Tendulkar, who quit captaincy before the start of the season. 5.Which player is the oldest to win the Purple Cap, which is given to the highest wicket-taker in the tournament? Imran Tahir The South Africa leg-spinner, now aged 41, claimed 26 wickets in the 2019 season. Lasith Malinga The South Africa leg-spinner, now aged 41, claimed 26 wickets in the 2019 season. Ashish Nehra The South Africa leg-spinner, now aged 41, claimed 26 wickets in the 2019 season. 6.Which team picked up Australia all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne during the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2021? Punjab Kings Labuschagne, with a base price of Rs 1 crore, found no takers. He went unsold Labuschagne, with a base price of Rs 1 crore, found no takers. Sunrisers Hyderabad Labuschagne, with a base price of Rs 1 crore, found no takers. 7.Which among these players has the joint-most ducks in IPL history alongside Harbhajan Singh? Rohit Sharma Parthiv and Harbhajan have been dismissed for nought on 13 occasions in the tournament. Parthiv Patel Parthiv and Harbhajan have been dismissed for nought on 13 occasions in the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja Parthiv and Harbhajan have been dismissed for nought on 13 occasions in the tournament.