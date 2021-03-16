Quiz

IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 1

IPL 2021 contest: Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? Test your knowledge of the T20 extravaganza with our quiz.

Kolkata 16 March, 2021 15:56 IST
IPL 2021 auction room

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the IPL 2021 auction room.   -  BCCI/SPORTZPICS

1.Which season(s) had the most number of hat-tricks?
2.Which Australian has the best bowling figures in the IPL?
3.Which player holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL?
4.Who was the captain of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2012?
5.Which player is the oldest to win the Purple Cap, which is given to the highest wicket-taker in the tournament?
6.Which team picked up Australia all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne during the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2021?
7.Which among these players has the joint-most ducks in IPL history alongside Harbhajan Singh?