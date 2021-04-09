Quiz IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 6 Warm up for the T20 extravaganza with our IPL 2021 special quiz. Do not forget to share your score on social media! Team Sportstar Kolkata 09 April, 2021 13:53 IST An IPL 2020 stump. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Team Sportstar Kolkata 09 April, 2021 13:53 IST 1.Which of these cricketers has never won an IPL trophy? Debabrata Das Mishra may be the tournament's second-highest wicket taker but he has never won the title! Amit Mishra Mishra may be the tournament's second-highest wicket taker but he has never won the title! Dinesh Karthik Mishra may be the tournament's second-highest wicket taker but he has never won the title! 2.The most number of dot balls played out by batsmen in an IPL innings is 75. Which team achieved this unwanted feat and against whom? KKR vs MI in IPL 2019 Even the record of playing the second-most number of dot balls in an innings (72 vs RCB in IPL 2020) belongs to KKR. DC vs MI in IPL 2018 Even the record of playing the second-most number of dot balls in an innings (72 vs RCB in IPL 2020) belongs to KKR. KKR vs CSK in IPL 2019 Even the record of playing the second-most number of dot balls in an innings (72 vs RCB in IPL 2020) belongs to KKR. 3.Only one bowler has bowled two maiden overs in an IPL game. Who is he? Mohammed Siraj RCB's Siraj bowled his first two overs without conceding a run and picked up three wickets - Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, and Tom Banton - during an IPL 2020 match against KKR. Rohit Sharma RCB's Siraj bowled his first two overs without conceding a run and picked up three wickets - Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, and Tom Banton - during an IPL 2020 match against KKR. Lasith Malinga RCB's Siraj bowled his first two overs without conceding a run and picked up three wickets - Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, and Tom Banton - during an IPL 2020 match against KKR. 4.RCB picked up four wickets in the first four overs in a match against KKR in IPL 2020. The side had achieved the same feat once before in 2017. Who was it playing against then? Sunrisers Hyderabad The Virat Kohli-led side removed Jos Buttler, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma in only 2.4 overs. However, Bangalore went on to lose the match. Mumbai Indians The Virat Kohli-led side removed Jos Buttler, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma in only 2.4 overs. However, Bangalore went on to lose the match. Kolkata Knight Riders The Virat Kohli-led side removed Jos Buttler, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma in only 2.4 overs. However, Bangalore went on to lose the match. 5.RCB bought Glenn Maxwell for a whopping 14.25 crore rupees ahead of IPL 2021. Which other teams has he played for earlier in the tournament? MI, KXIP and DC "The Big Show" has scored 1505 runs in his IPL career. CSK, KXIP and MI "The Big Show" has scored 1505 runs in his IPL career. KXIP, RPS and DC "The Big Show" has scored 1505 runs in his IPL career. 6.Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia shot to limelight in IPL 2020. Which team did he represent before RR? Royal Challengers Bangalore Tewatia was traded to RR from DC. Mumbai Indians Tewatia was traded to RR from DC. Delhi Capitals Tewatia was traded to RR from DC. 7.Two runs scored by KKR's top three batsmen is the joint-second lowest for a team in the IPL. Which team's top three had scored even lower on a previous occasion? Rising Pune Supergiants Deccan Chargers' top three batsmen (Adam Gilchrist, Herschelle Gibbs and VVS Laxman) were dismissed for ducks against CSK in 2009. Kochi Tuskers Kerala Deccan Chargers' top three batsmen (Adam Gilchrist, Herschelle Gibbs and VVS Laxman) were dismissed for ducks against CSK in 2009. Deccan Chargers Deccan Chargers' top three batsmen (Adam Gilchrist, Herschelle Gibbs and VVS Laxman) were dismissed for ducks against CSK in 2009.