Quiz

IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 6

Warm up for the T20 extravaganza with our IPL 2021 special quiz. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 09 April, 2021 13:53 IST
IPL

An IPL 2020 stump.   -  SPORTZPICS/BCCI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 09 April, 2021 13:53 IST
1.Which of these cricketers has never won an IPL trophy?
2.The most number of dot balls played out by batsmen in an IPL innings is 75. Which team achieved this unwanted feat and against whom?
3.Only one bowler has bowled two maiden overs in an IPL game. Who is he?
4.RCB picked up four wickets in the first four overs in a match against KKR in IPL 2020. The side had achieved the same feat once before in 2017. Who was it playing against then?
5.RCB bought Glenn Maxwell for a whopping 14.25 crore rupees ahead of IPL 2021. Which other teams has he played for earlier in the tournament?
6.Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia shot to limelight in IPL 2020. Which team did he represent before RR?
7.Two runs scored by KKR's top three batsmen is the joint-second lowest for a team in the IPL. Which team's top three had scored even lower on a previous occasion?