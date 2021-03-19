Quiz IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 3 IPL 2021 contest: Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? Test your knowledge of the T20 extravaganza with our quiz. Don't forget to share your score on social media! Team Sportstar Kolkata 19 March, 2021 18:06 IST A general view of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium during IPL 2020. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Team Sportstar Kolkata 19 March, 2021 18:06 IST 1.Which venue hosted the IPL 2014 final? Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai The final which was played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab saw the Knights inflict a three-wicket defeat on Punjab. Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi The final which was played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab saw the Knights inflict a three-wicket defeat on Punjab. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru The final which was played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab saw the Knights inflict a three-wicket defeat on Punjab. 2.Who is the only bowler to have picked up a five-wicket haul twice against the same team in the same season of the IPL? Sohail Tanvir Faulkner (Rajasthan Royals) bagged fifers twice against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2013. James Faulkner Faulkner (Rajasthan Royals) bagged fifers twice against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2013. Lasith Malinga Faulkner (Rajasthan Royals) bagged fifers twice against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2013. 3.Who has the highest all-time batting average (having featured in a minimum of 10 matches)? Chris Gayle Rahul, ahead of IPL 2021, had a batting average of 44.86 in 81 matches. MS Dhoni Rahul, ahead of IPL 2021, had a batting average of 44.86 in 81 matches. KL Rahul Rahul, ahead of IPL 2021, had a batting average of 44.86 in 81 matches. 4.Which pacer has bowled the highest number of dot balls in the IPL? Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bhuvneshwar has bowled a total of 1,164 dots. Lasith Malinga Bhuvneshwar has bowled a total of 1,164 dots. Umesh Yadav Bhuvneshwar has bowled a total of 1,164 dots. 5.Which player has won the most number of IPL orange caps, which are awarded to the season’s highest run-scorer? Chris Gayle Warner has won the orange cap thrice (2015, 2017, 2019). Sachin Tendulkar Warner has won the orange cap thrice (2015, 2017, 2019). David Warner Warner has won the orange cap thrice (2015, 2017, 2019). 6.Which batsman has scored the most number of hundreds in the IPL? Virat Kohli Gayle has six centuries marked against his name. Chris Gayle Gayle has six centuries marked against his name. David Warner Gayle has six centuries marked against his name. 7.How many English bowlers have taken a five-wicket haul in the IPL? 1 Dimitri Mascarenhas claimed a five-wicket haul for Kings XI Punjab against Pune Warriors India in 2012. 2 Dimitri Mascarenhas claimed a five-wicket haul for Kings XI Punjab against Pune Warriors India in 2012. 3 Dimitri Mascarenhas claimed a five-wicket haul for Kings XI Punjab against Pune Warriors India in 2012.