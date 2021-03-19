Quiz

IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 3

IPL 2021 contest: Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? Test your knowledge of the T20 extravaganza with our quiz. Don't forget to share your score on social media!

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 19 March, 2021 18:06 IST
Sharjah Cricket Stadium

A general view of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium during IPL 2020.   -  SPORTZPICS/BCCI

1.Which venue hosted the IPL 2014 final?
2.Who is the only bowler to have picked up a five-wicket haul twice against the same team in the same season of the IPL?
3.Who has the highest all-time batting average (having featured in a minimum of 10 matches)?
4.Which pacer has bowled the highest number of dot balls in the IPL?
5.Which player has won the most number of IPL orange caps, which are awarded to the season’s highest run-scorer?
6.Which batsman has scored the most number of hundreds in the IPL?
7.How many English bowlers have taken a five-wicket haul in the IPL?