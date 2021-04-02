Quiz

IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 5

Do you think you are a true IPL expert? Find out with our quiz.

Kolkata 02 April, 2021 19:49 IST
IPL fans

VIP guests at Royal box during an IPL match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 27, 2020.   -  SPORTZPICS/BCCI

1.Who was the Rajasthan Royals' highest run-scorer in IPL 2020?
2.Which among these cities has hosted the most number of IPL matches?
3.Who was the highest wicket-taker in the 2014 edition of the tournament?
4.Which among these teams has never been involved in a tied game?
5.Who has scored the most fifties in the tournament?
6.Who won the 'Man of the Match' award in the IPL 2008 final?
7.In which season did Virat Kohli score all his IPL centuries?