Quiz IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 5 Do you think you are a true IPL expert? Find out with our quiz. Team Sportstar Kolkata 02 April, 2021 19:49 IST VIP guests at Royal box during an IPL match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 27, 2020. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Team Sportstar Kolkata 02 April, 2021 19:49 IST 1.Who was the Rajasthan Royals' highest run-scorer in IPL 2020? Jos Buttler Samson had gone on to score 375 runs in 14 matches. Ben Stokes Samson had gone on to score 375 runs in 14 matches. Sanju Samson Samson had gone on to score 375 runs in 14 matches. 2.Which among these cities has hosted the most number of IPL matches? Mumbai Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted 81 matches, thus far. Bengaluru Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted 81 matches, thus far. Kolkata Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted 81 matches, thus far. 3.Who was the highest wicket-taker in the 2014 edition of the tournament? Lasith Malinga Mohit claimed 23 wickets in 16 matches for Chennai Super Kings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mohit claimed 23 wickets in 16 matches for Chennai Super Kings. Mohit Sharma Mohit claimed 23 wickets in 16 matches for Chennai Super Kings. 4.Which among these teams has never been involved in a tied game? Chennai Super Kings Rising Pune Supergiants was never involved in a tied game in its two seasons in the IPL. Rising Pune Supergiants Rising Pune Supergiants was never involved in a tied game in its two seasons in the IPL. Gujarat Lions Rising Pune Supergiants was never involved in a tied game in its two seasons in the IPL. 5.Who has scored the most fifties in the tournament? Shikhar Dhawan Warner has scored 48 half-centuries in 142 games. Virat Kohli Warner has scored 48 half-centuries in 142 games. David Warner Warner has scored 48 half-centuries in 142 games. 6.Who won the 'Man of the Match' award in the IPL 2008 final? Yusuf Pathan Pathan took three wickets for 22 and scored a 39-ball 56. Sohail Tanvir Pathan took three wickets for 22 and scored a 39-ball 56. Shane Warne Pathan took three wickets for 22 and scored a 39-ball 56. 7.In which season did Virat Kohli score all his IPL centuries? IPL 2013 Kohli scored four centuries in the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2014 Kohli scored four centuries in the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2016 Kohli scored four centuries in the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League.