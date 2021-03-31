Quiz IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 4 Think you know all about the IPL? Think again... Team Sportstar Kolkata 31 March, 2021 17:06 IST MI after winning IPL 2020. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Team Sportstar Kolkata 31 March, 2021 17:06 IST 1.Who has the best all-time bowling average in the IPL? Lasith Malinga South African pacer Rabada has a bowling average of 18.09. Kagiso Rabada South African pacer Rabada has a bowling average of 18.09. Rashid Khan South African pacer Rabada has a bowling average of 18.09. 2.Which team has played in the most IPL finals after Chennai Super Kings? Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians made it to the finals in six editions of the IPL: 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians made it to the finals in six editions of the IPL: 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians made it to the finals in six editions of the IPL: 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. 3.In the 2014 edition of the IPL, a part of the tournament was held in the UAE. Which batsman top scored in the Middle East country? Glenn Maxwell Kings XI Punjab's Maxwell scored 300 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 201.34. Brendon McCullum Kings XI Punjab's Maxwell scored 300 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 201.34. Dwayne Smith Kings XI Punjab's Maxwell scored 300 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 201.34. 4.Against which team were the most centuries scored in IPL 2018? Mumbai Indians Four centuries were scored against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018. Rajasthan Royals Four centuries were scored against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018. Sunrisers Hyderabad Four centuries were scored against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018. 5.Who has the highest all-time strike rate in the IPL? Chris Gayle 'Muscle Russell' has scored 1,517 runs in 74 matches at a strike rate of 182.33. Virender Sehwag 'Muscle Russell' has scored 1,517 runs in 74 matches at a strike rate of 182.33. Andre Russell 'Muscle Russell' has scored 1,517 runs in 74 matches at a strike rate of 182.33. 6.How many times have teams ended top of the table in the league stages before going on to win the final? 2 Only Mumbai Indians (2017, 2019 and 2020) and Rajasthan Royals (2008) have achieved the feat. 3 Only Mumbai Indians (2017, 2019 and 2020) and Rajasthan Royals (2008) have achieved the feat. 4 Only Mumbai Indians (2017, 2019 and 2020) and Rajasthan Royals (2008) have achieved the feat. 7.Who has bowled the most number of maiden overs in the IPL? Praveen Kumar Kumar has bowled 14 maiden overs. Lasith Malinga Kumar has bowled 14 maiden overs. Irfan Pathan Kumar has bowled 14 maiden overs.