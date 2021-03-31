Quiz

IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 4

Think you know all about the IPL? Think again...

Kolkata 31 March, 2021 17:06 IST
Mumbai Indians

MI after winning IPL 2020.   -  SPORTZPICS/BCCI

1.Who has the best all-time bowling average in the IPL?
2.Which team has played in the most IPL finals after Chennai Super Kings?
3.In the 2014 edition of the IPL, a part of the tournament was held in the UAE. Which batsman top scored in the Middle East country?
4.Against which team were the most centuries scored in IPL 2018?
5.Who has the highest all-time strike rate in the IPL?
6.How many times have teams ended top of the table in the league stages before going on to win the final?
7.Who has bowled the most number of maiden overs in the IPL?