Quiz

IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 1

Warm up for the T20 extravaganza with our IPL 2022 special quiz. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 14 March, 2022 19:53 IST
IPL 2022 trophy

The IPL 2022 trophy   -  IPL

1.Which player has won the most IPL trophies?
2.Which player has hit the most fours in IPL?
3.Where was the final of the inaugural IPL season held?
4.Which Punjabi pop singer was the ambassador of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2008?
5.Which player bagged the 'Emerging Player of the Tournament' award in IPL 2008?

