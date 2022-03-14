Quiz IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 1 Warm up for the T20 extravaganza with our IPL 2022 special quiz. Do not forget to share your score on social media! Team Sportstar Chennai 14 March, 2022 19:53 IST The IPL 2022 trophy - IPL Team Sportstar Chennai 14 March, 2022 19:53 IST 1.Which player has won the most IPL trophies? M S Dhoni Rohit has won it six times -- on five occasions with Mumbai Indians and once with Deccan Chargers. Rohit Sharma Rohit has won it six times -- on five occasions with Mumbai Indians and once with Deccan Chargers. Jasprit Bumrah Rohit has won it six times -- on five occasions with Mumbai Indians and once with Deccan Chargers. 2.Which player has hit the most fours in IPL? Suresh Raina Dhawan has registered 654 fours in the tournament. Virat Kohli Dhawan has registered 654 fours in the tournament. Shikhar Dhawan Dhawan has registered 654 fours in the tournament. 3.Where was the final of the inaugural IPL season held? Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai The D Y Patil Stadium hosted the final of the first IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on June 1, 2008. Brabourne CCI, Mumbai The D Y Patil Stadium hosted the final of the first IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on June 1, 2008. D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai The D Y Patil Stadium hosted the final of the first IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on June 1, 2008. 4.Which Punjabi pop singer was the ambassador of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2008? Daler Mehndi Mehndi also sang Punjab's theme song "Dhoom Punjabi!" and appeared in the music video. Mika Singh Mehndi also sang Punjab's theme song "Dhoom Punjabi!" and appeared in the music video. Sukhbir Singh Mehndi also sang Punjab's theme song "Dhoom Punjabi!" and appeared in the music video. 5.Which player bagged the 'Emerging Player of the Tournament' award in IPL 2008? Rohit Sharma Shreevats, playing for RCB in the inaugural season, scored 82 runs in 4 matches. Shreevats Goswami Shreevats, playing for RCB in the inaugural season, scored 82 runs in 4 matches. Virat Kohli Shreevats, playing for RCB in the inaugural season, scored 82 runs in 4 matches. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.