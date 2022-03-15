Quiz

IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 2

Do you think you are a true IPL expert? Find out with our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 15 March, 2022 17:15 IST
Tata IPL auction

The Tata IPL is set to start from March 26.   -  Sportzpics for IPL

1.Which bowler has registered the best bowling figures in IPL history?
2.Who is the only Indian bowler with two five-wicket hauls in the IPL?
3.Which wicketkeeper has recorded the most number of dismissals in IPL history?
4.Who bowled the first maiden over of the IPL?
5.Which player has played for only one IPL franchise since the inaugural edition?

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

