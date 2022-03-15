Quiz IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 2 Do you think you are a true IPL expert? Find out with our quiz. Team Sportstar Chennai 15 March, 2022 17:15 IST The Tata IPL is set to start from March 26. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Chennai 15 March, 2022 17:15 IST 1.Which bowler has registered the best bowling figures in IPL history? Sohail Tanvir Joseph registered the figures of 6/14 against SRH in his IPL debut, playing for Mumbai. Alzarri Joseph Joseph registered the figures of 6/14 against SRH in his IPL debut, playing for Mumbai. Lasith Malinga Joseph registered the figures of 6/14 against SRH in his IPL debut, playing for Mumbai. 2.Who is the only Indian bowler with two five-wicket hauls in the IPL? Bhuvneshwar Kumar Unadkat is the only Indian to register two five-wicket hauls, one for RCB against DC and the other for RPSG against SRH. Jaydev Unadkat Unadkat is the only Indian to register two five-wicket hauls, one for RCB against DC and the other for RPSG against SRH. Harbhajan Singh Unadkat is the only Indian to register two five-wicket hauls, one for RCB against DC and the other for RPSG against SRH. 3.Which wicketkeeper has recorded the most number of dismissals in IPL history? M S Dhoni Dhoni, having played for CSK and RPSG, has dismissed 161 players in 213 matches. Quinton de Kock Dhoni, having played for CSK and RPSG, has dismissed 161 players in 213 matches. Dinesh Karthik Dhoni, having played for CSK and RPSG, has dismissed 161 players in 213 matches. 4.Who bowled the first maiden over of the IPL? Glenn McGrath The first maiden over of the IPL was bowled by McGrath during the third game of 2008 IPL between DD and RR in Delhi. Sohail Tanvir The first maiden over of the IPL was bowled by McGrath during the third game of 2008 IPL between DD and RR in Delhi. Lakshmipathy Balaji The first maiden over of the IPL was bowled by McGrath during the third game of 2008 IPL between DD and RR in Delhi. 5.Which player has played for only one IPL franchise since the inaugural edition? M S Dhoni Kohli has played only for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He made his debut on April 18, 2008. Rohit Sharma Kohli has played only for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He made his debut on April 18, 2008. Virat Kohli Kohli has played only for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He made his debut on April 18, 2008. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.