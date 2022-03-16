Quiz

IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 3

Think you know all about the IPL? Think again...

Chennai 16 March, 2022 14:18 IST

Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century for RCB.   -  K.R. Deepak

1.Who among the following players has never been auctioned in IPL history?
2.Who is the first Indian to score a hundred in the IPL?
3.Who is the first player to feature in 200 IPL games?
4.Which team alongside Delhi Capitals has lost the most consecutive matches in the IPL?
5.Which player has been part of the squad for five seasons but did not make his IPL debut?

