Quiz IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 3 Think you know all about the IPL? Think again... Team Sportstar Chennai 16 March, 2022 14:18 IST Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century for RCB. - K.R. Deepak Team Sportstar Chennai 16 March, 2022 14:18 IST 1.Who among the following players has never been auctioned in IPL history? Virat Kohli Kolhi was drafted by RCB in 2008 and has been retained ever since. Ambati Rayudu Kolhi was drafted by RCB in 2008 and has been retained ever since. Chris Gayle Kolhi was drafted by RCB in 2008 and has been retained ever since. 2.Who is the first Indian to score a hundred in the IPL? Paul Valthaty Manish, playing for RCB, scored an unbeaten 114 off 73 balls against Deccan Chargers in 2009. Manish Pandey Manish, playing for RCB, scored an unbeaten 114 off 73 balls against Deccan Chargers in 2009. Gautam Gambhir Manish, playing for RCB, scored an unbeaten 114 off 73 balls against Deccan Chargers in 2009. 3.Who is the first player to feature in 200 IPL games? Suresh Raina Dhoni became the first player to achieve the feat on October 19, 2020. Virat Kohli Dhoni became the first player to achieve the feat on October 19, 2020. M S Dhoni Dhoni became the first player to achieve the feat on October 19, 2020. 4.Which team alongside Delhi Capitals has lost the most consecutive matches in the IPL? Pune Warriors India PWI lost 11 consecutive games in 2012. Kochi Tuskers Kerala PWI lost 11 consecutive games in 2012. Punjab Kings PWI lost 11 consecutive games in 2012. 5.Which player has been part of the squad for five seasons but did not make his IPL debut? Siddhesh Lad Baba Aparajith has been part of different IPL squads for five seasons without debuting for any of them. Baba Aparajith Baba Aparajith has been part of different IPL squads for five seasons without debuting for any of them. Sandeep Warrier Baba Aparajith has been part of different IPL squads for five seasons without debuting for any of them. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.