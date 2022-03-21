Quiz

IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 4

Let's find out how closely you follow the IPL!

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 21 March, 2022 21:08 IST
IPL Auction

General view during the IPL 2022 Auction at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on February 13.   -  Sportzpics for IPL

1.Which team, after Mumbai Indians, has finished first on the points table in IPL for the most number of times?
2.Who captained Mumbai Indians for its debut game in IPL 2008?
3.Who is the only bowler to have bowled two maiden overs in an IPL game?
4.Which team has won the most Fair Play awards in IPL history?
5.Who is the fastest cricketer to reach 100 IPL wickets?

