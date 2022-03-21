Quiz IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 4 Let's find out how closely you follow the IPL! Don't forget to share your score on social media. Team Sportstar Chennai 21 March, 2022 21:08 IST General view during the IPL 2022 Auction at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on February 13. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Chennai 21 March, 2022 21:08 IST 1.Which team, after Mumbai Indians, has finished first on the points table in IPL for the most number of times? Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals has thrice finished on top, one behind MI. Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals has thrice finished on top, one behind MI. Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals has thrice finished on top, one behind MI. 2.Who captained Mumbai Indians for its debut game in IPL 2008? Sachin Tendulkar Harbhajan captained MI in its debut match against RCB on April 20, 2008. Harbhajan Singh Harbhajan captained MI in its debut match against RCB on April 20, 2008. Shaun Pollock Harbhajan captained MI in its debut match against RCB on April 20, 2008. 3.Who is the only bowler to have bowled two maiden overs in an IPL game? James Faulkner Siraj, playing for RCB, registered the magical spell of 4-2-8-3 against KKR. He picked up three wickets from his first two overs, which were maidens. Mohammed Siraj Siraj, playing for RCB, registered the magical spell of 4-2-8-3 against KKR. He picked up three wickets from his first two overs, which were maidens. Lasith Malinga Siraj, playing for RCB, registered the magical spell of 4-2-8-3 against KKR. He picked up three wickets from his first two overs, which were maidens. 4.Which team has won the most Fair Play awards in IPL history? Chennai Super Kings CSK, led by MS Dhoni, has won six out of a total of 14 Fair Play awards. Delhi Capitals CSK, led by MS Dhoni, has won six out of a total of 14 Fair Play awards. Punjab Kings CSK, led by MS Dhoni, has won six out of a total of 14 Fair Play awards. 5.Who is the fastest cricketer to reach 100 IPL wickets? Bhuvneshwar Kumar Malinga became the quickest to reach 100 IPL wickets in 70 matches. Jasprit Bumrah Malinga became the quickest to reach 100 IPL wickets in 70 matches. Lasith Malinga Malinga became the quickest to reach 100 IPL wickets in 70 matches. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.