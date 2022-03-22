Quiz

IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 5

Think you know all about the IPL? Take a shot at our quiz on the T20 extravaganza.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 22 March, 2022 20:35 IST
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during IPL 2021.   -  Sportzpics for IPL

1.Which team has changed its captain for the most number of times in IPL history?
2.Which IPL final witnessed the lowest run aggregate?
3.Which player has the best batting average (min. 1000 runs) in IPL?
4.What is the lowest total defended by a team in IPL history?
5.Who is the only player to feature in the 1st and 500th match of the IPL?

