Quiz IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 5 Think you know all about the IPL? Take a shot at our quiz on the T20 extravaganza. Team Sportstar Chennai 22 March, 2022 20:35 IST Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during IPL 2021. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Chennai 22 March, 2022 20:35 IST 1.Which team has changed its captain for the most number of times in IPL history? Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings has changed its captain 13 times in 15 IPL seasons. Punjab Kings Punjab Kings has changed its captain 13 times in 15 IPL seasons. Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings has changed its captain 13 times in 15 IPL seasons. 2.Which IPL final witnessed the lowest run aggregate? IPL 2013 IPL 2017, MI vs RPSG. Both teams fetched 257 runs combined. IPL 2008 IPL 2017, MI vs RPSG. Both teams fetched 257 runs combined. IPL 2017 IPL 2017, MI vs RPSG. Both teams fetched 257 runs combined. 3.Which player has the best batting average (min. 1000 runs) in IPL? KL Rahul Rahul has scored 3273 runs at an overwhelming average of 47.43. David Warner Rahul has scored 3273 runs at an overwhelming average of 47.43. Kane Williamson Rahul has scored 3273 runs at an overwhelming average of 47.43. 4.What is the lowest total defended by a team in IPL history? Sunrisers Hyderabad The lowest score defended in the league is 116 by the Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2009. Chennai Super Kings The lowest score defended in the league is 116 by the Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2009. Mumbai Indians The lowest score defended in the league is 116 by the Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2009. 5.Who is the only player to feature in the 1st and 500th match of the IPL? Virat Kohli Zaheer Khan represented RCB in his first match and Delhi Capitals for his 500th. Zaheer Khan Zaheer Khan represented RCB in his first match and Delhi Capitals for his 500th. Brendon McCullum Zaheer Khan represented RCB in his first match and Delhi Capitals for his 500th. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.