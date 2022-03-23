Quiz IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 7 Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? Let's put those grey cells to work. Team Sportstar Chennai 23 March, 2022 18:06 IST Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan during IPL 2021. - PTI Team Sportstar Chennai 23 March, 2022 18:06 IST 1.Which team holds the record for winning the most Purple Caps in the IPL? Mumbai Indians Imran Tahir won the Purple Cap in 2019, Dwayne Bravo claimed it in 2013 and 2015, and Mohit Sharma picked the most wickets in 2014. Kolkata Knight Riders Imran Tahir won the Purple Cap in 2019, Dwayne Bravo claimed it in 2013 and 2015, and Mohit Sharma picked the most wickets in 2014. Chennai Super Kings Imran Tahir won the Purple Cap in 2019, Dwayne Bravo claimed it in 2013 and 2015, and Mohit Sharma picked the most wickets in 2014. 2.Who among the following hasn’t scored a century twice in the IPL? Ajinkya Rahane Stokes has reached 100-plus score only once (107 n.o.) in 2021 against Mumbai Indians. Sanju Samson Stokes has reached 100-plus score only once (107 n.o.) in 2021 against Mumbai Indians. Ben Stokes Stokes has reached 100-plus score only once (107 n.o.) in 2021 against Mumbai Indians. 3.Which player has dropped the most number of catches in a single IPL match? Kieron Pollard MI's Pollard dropped three catches of Michael Hussey off consecutive Mitchell Johnson deliveries in a match against CSK. Basil Thampi MI's Pollard dropped three catches of Michael Hussey off consecutive Mitchell Johnson deliveries in a match against CSK. Parthiv Patel MI's Pollard dropped three catches of Michael Hussey off consecutive Mitchell Johnson deliveries in a match against CSK. 4.Which bowler holds the record for the most wides ever conceded in IPL history? Sandeep Sharma Bravo has bowled 147 wide deliveries, thus far. Dwayne Bravo Bravo has bowled 147 wide deliveries, thus far. Lasith Malinga Bravo has bowled 147 wide deliveries, thus far. 5.Which player holds the dubious record of having a hat-trick of ducks in the IPL? Sachin Tendulkar Gambhir was dismissed for zero in consecutive games against Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. Interestingly, he also holds the record for the most number of ducks to his name while captaining a side (KKR). Prithvi Shaw Gambhir was dismissed for zero in consecutive games against Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. Interestingly, he also holds the record for the most number of ducks to his name while captaining a side (KKR). Gautam Gambhir Gambhir was dismissed for zero in consecutive games against Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. Interestingly, he also holds the record for the most number of ducks to his name while captaining a side (KKR). Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.