IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 7

Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? Let's put those grey cells to work.

Chennai 23 March, 2022 18:06 IST
1.Which team holds the record for winning the most Purple Caps in the IPL?
2.Who among the following hasn’t scored a century twice in the IPL?
3.Which player has dropped the most number of catches in a single IPL match?
4.Which bowler holds the record for the most wides ever conceded in IPL history?
5.Which player holds the dubious record of having a hat-trick of ducks in the IPL?

