Quiz

IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 8

It is quiz time... Put your thinking caps on and answer these questions. Google's off limits!

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 25 March, 2022 04:40 IST
Orange and Purple Cap

David Warner with the orange cap and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the purple cap during an IPL 2017 match.   -  The Hindu

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 25 March, 2022 04:40 IST
1.Who holds the record of bowling the most number of deliveries before bowling a no-ball in the IPL?
2.RCB holds the record of scoring the highest and lowest totals in IPL. It scored the lowest-ever 49 against KKR. Against which team did it record the highest-ever score?
3.Which umpire has officiated the most number of IPL games?
4.Which franchise holds the record of losing the most number of matches in IPL history?
5.Which team has had the longest winning streak in the IPL?

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App