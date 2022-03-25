Quiz IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 8 It is quiz time... Put your thinking caps on and answer these questions. Google's off limits! Team Sportstar Chennai 25 March, 2022 04:40 IST David Warner with the orange cap and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the purple cap during an IPL 2017 match. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Chennai 25 March, 2022 04:40 IST 1.Who holds the record of bowling the most number of deliveries before bowling a no-ball in the IPL? Darren Sammy Piyush's first no-ball came after bowling 386 overs in the IPL. He bowled one during a match against DD (now DC) in 2016. Ravichandran Ashwin Piyush's first no-ball came after bowling 386 overs in the IPL. He bowled one during a match against DD (now DC) in 2016. Piyush Chawla Piyush's first no-ball came after bowling 386 overs in the IPL. He bowled one during a match against DD (now DC) in 2016. 2.RCB holds the record of scoring the highest and lowest totals in IPL. It scored the lowest-ever 49 against KKR. Against which team did it record the highest-ever score? Pune Warriors India RCB scored 263 against PWI. Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 66-ball 175. Delhi Capitals RCB scored 263 against PWI. Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 66-ball 175. Chennai Super Kings RCB scored 263 against PWI. Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 66-ball 175. 3.Which umpire has officiated the most number of IPL games? Kumar Dharmasena The Indian umpire has officiated 131 games so far. Anil Chaudhary The Indian umpire has officiated 131 games so far. S Ravi The Indian umpire has officiated 131 games so far. 4.Which franchise holds the record of losing the most number of matches in IPL history? Punjab Kings Delhi has lost a whopping 111 games out of the 210 that they have played. Delhi Capitals Delhi has lost a whopping 111 games out of the 210 that they have played. Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi has lost a whopping 111 games out of the 210 that they have played. 5.Which team has had the longest winning streak in the IPL? Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won 10 matches consecutively, nine of which were in the 2014 season and the tenth being the opener of the 2015 season against Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians KKR won 10 matches consecutively, nine of which were in the 2014 season and the tenth being the opener of the 2015 season against Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings KKR won 10 matches consecutively, nine of which were in the 2014 season and the tenth being the opener of the 2015 season against Mumbai Indians. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.