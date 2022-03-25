Quiz IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 9 Can you get all five right? The clock is ticking... Team Sportstar Chennai 25 March, 2022 04:52 IST Vendors selling team flags outside the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in 2015. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Chennai 25 March, 2022 04:52 IST 1.Which team has had the most number of last-place finishes in the IPL points table? Punjab Kings The ill-fated team has finished last in four seasons. Sunrisers Hyderabad The ill-fated team has finished last in four seasons. Delhi Capitals The ill-fated team has finished last in four seasons. 2.Which fielder has the record of taking the most number of catches in a single innings? Steve Smith The Afghan all-rounder helped in dismissing Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, James Neesham, Krunal Pandya, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Ravindra Jadeja The Afghan all-rounder helped in dismissing Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, James Neesham, Krunal Pandya, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Mohammad Nabi The Afghan all-rounder helped in dismissing Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, James Neesham, Krunal Pandya, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. 3.Which team holds the record of scoring the most number of below-100 totals? Kolkata Knight Riders The team has gone back to the dressing room five times without putting up a 100-plus total. Punjab Kings The team has gone back to the dressing room five times without putting up a 100-plus total. Royal Challengers Bangalore The team has gone back to the dressing room five times without putting up a 100-plus total. 4.There have been four double-century partnerships in the IPL so far, three of them having come from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Which other team has achieved this feat? Sunrisers Hyderabad The duo of Gilchrist and Marsh scored a staggering 206-run partnership (for the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) against Bangalore in the fourth season of the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders The duo of Gilchrist and Marsh scored a staggering 206-run partnership (for the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) against Bangalore in the fourth season of the IPL. Punjab Kings The duo of Gilchrist and Marsh scored a staggering 206-run partnership (for the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) against Bangalore in the fourth season of the IPL. 5.Who is the wicketkeeper with the most number of dismissals in a single IPL innings? M S Dhoni He dismissed five Bangalore players while playing for Deccan Chargers in the fourth season of the IPL. Kumar Sangakkara He dismissed five Bangalore players while playing for Deccan Chargers in the fourth season of the IPL. Yogesh Takawale He dismissed five Bangalore players while playing for Deccan Chargers in the fourth season of the IPL. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.