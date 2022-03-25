Quiz

IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 9

Can you get all five right? The clock is ticking...

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 25 March, 2022 04:52 IST
CSK vs MI

Vendors selling team flags outside the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in 2015.   -  The Hindu

1.Which team has had the most number of last-place finishes in the IPL points table?
2.Which fielder has the record of taking the most number of catches in a single innings?
3.Which team holds the record of scoring the most number of below-100 totals?
4.There have been four double-century partnerships in the IPL so far, three of them having come from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Which other team has achieved this feat?
5.Who is the wicketkeeper with the most number of dismissals in a single IPL innings?

