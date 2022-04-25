IPL 2022: A ‘Royal’ test on the cards for wobbly Royal Challengers

After a disastrous outing a few days ago, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be keen to course correct when it takes on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on Tuesday.

An inept batting display saw RCB fold for 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, leading to a crushing nine-wicket defeat. The form of RCB’s star batter Virat Kohli, who averages 17 in eight outings, is under the scanner. Kohli has been dismissed for two consecutive golden ducks, and will be desperate to turn the corner with a big knock on Tuesday.

Dinesh Karthik, who has excelled as a finisher this season, may be required to play saviour yet again.

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who has made an impact in his limited appearances thus far, will lead the RCB attack.

Full confident

The Royals enter this encounter full of confidence, having notched up victories in their previous two games. Opening batter Jos Buttler is in great touch, with centuries to his name in the last two outings. The consistent trio of Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer will be expected to provide support to the marauding Buttler.

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Bengaluru pacer Prasidh Krishna have been among the wickets.

RR and RCB are level on 10 points, but RR has a match in hand.